On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Sen.-elect Annie Andrews (D-SC) called for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. to be removed.

Andrews said Kennedy’s nomination led her to consider a run for the U.S. Senate and hammered him for his skepticism of vaccines.

“I’ll start by saying that the day RFK Jr. was nominated to lead HHS was the day that I seriously started considering getting in this race,” Andrews said. “So, the fact that I’m sitting here this morning right after our nation loses its measles elimination status is not lost on me. RFK Jr. has been peddling an anti-vaccine conspiracy theories for decades, and he is directly responsible for the rise of vaccine hesitancy and vaccine refusal that I’ve seen over my 20-year career as a practicing pediatrician. And therefore, he’s also directly responsible for the measles outbreaks that we’ve experienced across this country, including in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, where we had almost 1,000 documented cases of the measles.”

“So, the time for accountability is here,” she added. “But, number one, he has no business leading HHS. He needs to be removed from that position. We need to put someone who understands evidence-based medicine, basic scientific principles in charge of our nation’s Department of Health and Human Services. And I cannot wait to get started at my new job on January 3, because we have no time to waste here.”

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