On Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Big Money in the Morning,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) expressed doubt that Congress could rein in artificial intelligence (AI) and its use to exploit vulnerabilities in networks people rely on worldwide.

“Take me through your read on the outage,” FBN co-host Brian Brenberg said. “You’re getting a lot of different perspectives. We played your colleague Josh Hawley there just a second ago. He said kind of hard to believe this is a coincidence. Jay Clayton says, look, this is a situation where you got to patch old systems. How do you read it?”

Johnson replied, “Well, good morning. We simply don’t know. I’ll take the administration at its word that they’re — they don’t — they haven’t identified a cyber actor in here. They’re not seeing those threats. It’s plausible to me that, as AI is discovering all these vulnerabilities and patches are made, things happen as you try and patch old equipment. Now, that’s a plausible explanation as well. I mean — but let’s face it, folks. We are living in the brave new world now. We really don’t — such a small percentage of the world population understands AI It certainly doesn’t know how to create it. Even the creators of AI don’t know at what point in time do they lose control of it. So, the cat is out of the bag here. The Pandora’s box is open.”

“What I can tell you with 100% certainty is Congress is not capable of bringing this in,” he continued. “We could tax it. We could use these instances to grow government and overregulate it, but certainly not capable of actually doing reasonable regulation to solve this problem. This is going to be up to the tech geniuses that have created this. Hopefully, they act responsibly, and some of the people predict that they’ll end humanity. It won’t happen. They’ll actually want to live like the rest of us do as well. So, again, we’re not living in a superhero world here. You can’t expect easy answers for something this complex.”

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