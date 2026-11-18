On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” U.S. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that he doesn’t think the $50 billion funding request from Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy will be passed by Congress and “I’m not even sure 30’s going to be agreed to.”

During a discussion on Duffy meeting with lawmakers, host Blake Burman asked, “Are you satisfied with what you heard from him?”

Johnson answered, “Well, again, I think we need a detailed list of exactly what they need, why they need it, prioritized. I don’t think 50’s going to be the number. I’m not even sure 30’s going to be agreed to. But people also talked about, can we pay for this in some way, shape, or form?”

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