Thursday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” former Vice President Al Gore said President Donald Trump has a “Bitcoin-operated presidency,” which is “un-American.”

Gore said, “In order to really solve the climate crisis in time, we have to address the democracy crisis, because money has infiltrated our politics, particularly since the Citizens United decision that gives corporations the right to give unlimited amounts of money anonymously to politicians without reporting it. And what could go wrong? Well, we’re seeing what could go wrong. Trump said, during the campaign in ’24, to the fossil fuel lobbyists, he said it openly: ‘Give me $1 billion and I’ll do whatever you want.’ That is a form, again, of corruption. This is a coin-operated, a Bitcoin-operated presidency, and we have to have bipartisan outrage at the introduction of corruption into our government. Corruption is like inflation. You’re always going to have a little bit, but you have to avoid at all costs the hyper variety.”

He added, “They’re just buying and selling candy-colored vapes, getting rid of some food safety provisions. The list is a long one. When people pay money to some of Trump’s different funds, then he forces the FDA head to resign, he forces this one to resign, and then he gives the people who have given him money what they want. That is un-American. It is wrong.”

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