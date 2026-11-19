On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa (D) responded to a question on if she will end cooperation with ICE by saying that “We have had people killed, Americans killed, people mowed down in the streets. That needs to end. I will not facilitate that. I think even President Trump has acknowledged that they went too far.”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:20] “So, you’ve said what ICE is doing is making us less safe. Does state cooperation with ICE end on day one of your administration? Yes or no.”

Hinojosa answered, “We have had people killed, Americans killed, people mowed down in the streets. That needs to end. I will not facilitate that. I think even President Trump has acknowledged that they went too far. But it is a separate thing, what is happening — what ICE is doing and then Border Patrol and what they’re doing on our border to secure our borders. And, in fact, what I’ve heard from our border sheriffs and what I agree with is that we need the federal government to put more resources along the border. Texas has spent $20 billion on border security. That is a responsibility of the federal government to keep our borders intact and secure. And we should not have Texas taxpayers footing that bill to such an extent. And so, we need real investment from Congress at the federal level. We need that investment along our border to keep our border secure.”

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