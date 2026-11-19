Thursday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said the Republican Party needs to rebuild itself, rebrand itself, and “get rid of this whole MAGA headache that we’ve had for so many years now.”

While discussing Elon Musk, Kasich said, “I think the American people have had it with, quote, American oligarchs who think they can go and spend, you know, zillions of dollars and just buy an election. Fortunately, one of the great takeaways is democracy worked in those midterms. And for these people to be able to stick, you know, in his case, a half a billion. And what we forget is that he spent a lot of money to get Trump elected to begin with. And then that put him in a position to run DOGE, which declared all federal employees as the enemy. Now, we need to have a review of the federal government, but declaring the employees the enemy is a horrible mistake.”

Anchor Peter Alexander said, “So what happens next? Where does the Republican Party, and I dare say, MAGA, go from here?”

Kasich said, “Well, look, MAGA is still there. I mean, they’ve been knocked down. They’re badly bruised, and I think over time they’re going to fade. But right now there are members of Congress who still live in fear of MAGA in their own districts. And that’s a terrible mistake, because that will mean the death knell over time for the Republican Party. The Republican Party needs to rebuild itself, rebrand itself, and come up with not just some of the basic old ideas, but also some exciting new ideas. And get rid of this whole MAGA headache that we’ve had for so many years now.”

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