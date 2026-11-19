During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) argued the nation’s air traffic control infrastructure would be better suited for the private sector.

According to the outgoing Alabama U.S. Senator, the federal government’s track record leaves much to be desired, including the air traffic control system.

“Senator, so from where you sit, what are you hearing?” FBN host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “What is driving these tech outages? Because now the National Weather Service, the Marriott is getting hit.”

Tuberville replied, “Yes, of course there is a lot out there, Liz, and you’ve got to filter through it. You know, we met yesterday with Secretary Duffy about the problem that happened with the air traffic controllers. It was a glitch in a system in Arkansas.”

“Again, I go back to what I always talk about: The federal government needs to get out of the business of running these so-called small corporations like the air traffic controllers,” he continued. “We need to fix it, privatize it and let the public run this — somebody that actually knows what they’re doing and can maintain things like this.”

“And so we create more problems up here than we fix,” Tuberville added. “I’ve seen that for six years, and it’s just absolutely amazing to me that we can’t figure out that the government can’t run healthcare, education, air traffic controllers, you name it, they can’t run it. Let’s get out of the business and let people fund this that knows how to maintain things.”

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