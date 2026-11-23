On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said that while “the corruption is directly connected to” increased costs, “for every investigation that we do — and we will do it well and ably in committee after committee — we’ve got to do three times that number of things for the American people.” She also said that “I’m very well aware that it is harder to message around bringing prices down, whereas I think an awful lot of the white hot light will go to accountability. We have to do both.”

Dean began by saying, “[W]e all know what is the number one thing, it is to make Americans’ lives affordable, and aspirationally affordable, not just get the price of gas down, just get the price of groceries down so I can just eke by, but that they can see prosperity in their futures, too.”

She added, “We’ve got to focus, number one, on making life better for Americans, for working-class Americans, for middle-class Americans, for aspiring Americans. And we will also, of course, run alongside with that accountability for the grotesque corruption. That’s what the election showed us. The American people have had it with the corruption of this administration, and the corruption is directly connected to their increased costs.”

Guest host Yamiche Alcindor then asked, “Well, when you talk about those two paths, there’s accountability and legislation — and I should say you put it in reverse order, legislation, then accountability — are those goals, though, at friction with each other? Do you think there’s friction there, and how do you sort of deal with that, given the fact that launching those investigations could make it hard to work with President Trump on other things like healthcare?”

Dean answered, “Well, I’ve actually had this conversation with our leadership. I think we have to focus on the American people first. And I am sad to say that I think the attention will go much more dramatically toward the accountability and investigations. So, for every investigation that we do — and we will do it well and ably in committee after committee — we’ve got to do three times that number of things for the American people. They deserve legislation to ease their lives, to get us out of this reckless, illegal war, to bring tariff policy into some sanity. I’m a member of the Appropriations Committee. I’m excited to get to a new Congress with the gavel in Democrats’ hands, whether it’s appropriations, foreign affairs, and every other committee, so that we can actually focus on the American people. And I’m very well aware that it is harder to message around bringing prices down, whereas I think an awful lot of the white hot light will go to accountability. We have to do both.”

Alcindor followed up, “Do you think that — just briefly, do you think that’s going to impede your ability to pass bills if you’re investigating the president, and if he doesn’t want to work with you because of that?”

Dean responded, “No, I think our committees are very able and able to do both things, walk and chew gum at the same time.”

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