Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said President Donald Trump “is acting like a socialist in terms of controlling the means of production.”

Discussing Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO, Khanna said, “I don’t think that Jensen Huang should be given special treatment. And if the board has made the decision that there were serious violations of company policy or serious violations of potential export control, I don’t think that Jensen should be given an exemption. And I say this as someone—you can look at the record—who has praised Jensen in the past, who just did a few months ago.”

Host Ari Melber said, “You’re saying there’s standards in place that should govern it. You’re not saying that then you guys take over Congress and you should pick CEOs.”

Khanna said, “Of course not. I’m saying that the rules should apply and the board should not be bullied by the government. I mean, I don’t want to hear any Republican call a Democrat a socialist ever again, never. The only person who is acting like a socialist in terms of controlling the means of production is Donald Trump. And he’s got his—Dr. King put it—socialism for the rich. It’s socialism to benefit the stock market.”

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