On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep.-elect Richard Ojeda (D-NC) responded to the prospect of a delay in defense funding hurting America’s standing in talks with Iran or endangering troops by saying that “If we want things to stop, we need to end this war. We’re not the good guys here.” And “Iran has no reason to open the Strait of Hormuz, because, once again, the same people that committed us to a war are still in power.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar asked, “There are significant attacks actually right now on shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the highest level that we’ve seen since the beginning of the war. Are you concerned that holding up DOD funding could put the U.S. in a bad position in negotiating with Iran or put U.S. servicemembers at risk if they don’t come to this agreement?”

Ojeda responded, “Look, the war needs to end. If we want things to stop, we need to end this war. We’re not the good guys here. The good guys don’t bomb a children’s school. The good guys don’t bomb a children’s hospital. This is unacceptable. It needs to stop. And we need to focus on what we can do to end this war. Because, once again, if we end this war, it’s going to start probably making a lot of things — in terms of prices, drop. We need the Strait of Hormuz open. And, as of right now, Iran has no reason to open the Strait of Hormuz, because, once again, the same people that committed us to a war are still in power. And these are people that need to be held accountable too.”

Ojeda also said that he supports replenishing a large sum of Pentagon funds in exchange for cutting off funding for future offensive operations in the Iran war.

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