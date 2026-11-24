Monday on FBN’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) reacted to the company’s board reinstating NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

Issa argued that despite his so-called “personal shortcomings,” Huang’s expertise and skill set were still vital.

“Congressman, what’s your take on all this?” host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “Is this a serious issue that he’s back at the company, or do you welcome it?”

Issa replied, “Well, I more than just welcome it. This was a huge win for an entire industry, an industry that’s too important to allow to fail. You know, it’s not just about one person. It’s about the ripple effect that was going to happen if we slowed up in any way, shape or form this race we’re in against other countries to be the leader in A.I. or S.I., if you prefer. The reality, Liz, is we are just barely staying ahead of the competition, and the idea that they want to circumvent systems and buy the chips is only because we’re ahead. If China gets to where they don’t need them, they won’t buy them.”

“What we really need to do is make sure that Jensen Huang and, to be honest, all of the other companies that go into these GPUs and data centers are moving as fast as they can, and if I can say one thing from the very long past, in the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln was told that the fighting general that was winning battles, Ulysses S. Grant, was a drunk,” he continued. “He said, ‘Find out what he drinks and give him more.’ The fact is, people have personal shortcomings, but it doesn’t change the fact that we need Jensen Huang right where he is today.”

MacDonald said, “You’re not worried he is a national security risk?”

Issa said, “I’m worried about the BIS and all the other agencies, including the CIA, that have transparency and responsibility. I’ve seen no indication that he disobeyed their orders, but rather, they probably slipped up if there were some circumventions, and certainly that can happen. But the responsibility is for them to obey the rules of export, and if they did, they didn’t violate any laws.”

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