During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Big Money in the Morning,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) expressed pessimism about a short-term stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown.

According to the Florida Republican, a government shutdown was “pretty likely” because Capitol Hill Democrats had little incentive to work with Republicans in the lame-duck session as they moved to take control of Congress.

“[Hakeem Jeffries] is saying we’re going to have a Schumer shutdown on December 11, and you know why?” he said. “Because John Thune refuses to nuke the filibuster to pass just a basic budget. So, what does he have to do? He has to go to Chuck Schumer to get approval of any C.R., of any budget, of anything that we pass in the House has to be approved by Chuck Schumer. So, why would they approve a budget that they don’t agree upon when they get the gavels in a few weeks in January, and they can pass some hugely left progressive budget and then shove it to the president and basically dare him to veto it?”

FBN’s Dagen McDowell said, “So, what are the odds of a government shutdown again? We just had one a little more than a year ago.”

Steube replied, “I think it’s pretty likely because Chuck Schumer is not going to agree upon doing a C.R. for a short-term period of time based on numbers that Republicans passed. So, I would be shocked if Chuck Schumer agrees with John Thune and Republicans in the House to fund the government on a C.R. for the next three or four months when they get the gavels in January.”

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