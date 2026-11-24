Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” political commentator Anthony Scaramucci said President Donald Trump is a Marxist while discussing Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO.

Scaramucci said, “We didn’t realize this, but Donald Trump is actually a Marxist. And just hear me out for a second, because he doesn’t believe in the free press. And what we know about the free press is that it holds people in power accountable. Sure. But also, if we teach our young people to speak and think freely, they create economic innovation. And remember, the people that curb the press, like the Marxists, they’ve got to steal our technology, right? They’ve got to hire spies to steal our technology. And so he’s a Marxist, doesn’t believe in the free press, and he wants to be able to manipulate society where the ends justify the means. And I’m just saying, for people like Jensen working in the Denny’s, okay, Jensen’s of today are looking up and saying, ‘That’s not a glass ceiling, that’s a concrete ceiling.'”

He added, “And so I think that’s something that the journal is missing. I get the rule of law, the subversion of it, and all that other stuff. But this is also subverting something elemental to the culture in the United States about young people seeking their aspirations here. And your president is telling you, ‘Hey, man, I’m going to make a decision. I’m going to be the traffic cop on who’s going to make it and who doesn’t.'”

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