Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump is driving a stake deep into the American dream by convincing Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO.

Scarborough said, “We grew up in a time where we believed if you worked hard, played by the rules, worked harder than everybody else, you could make something of your life. That’s gone now. And when Donald Trump does something like this, it drives a stake even deeper into this concept of the American dream that we all have an equal chance.”

He added, “I mean, look at Jensen. He comes over to the United States as an immigrant. I don’t think he can speak English. He ends up by some mistake in Kentucky. It’s some Baptist school and has to figure out how to get out of there. He winds up at Denny’s, starts Nvidia as a video game company, and this happens. I’ve always, in all my political speeches, talked about Bill Gates dropping out of school, you know, hanging out with hippies from Berkeley, they start Microsoft. You look at Google, you look at all of these extraordinary companies in Silicon Valley that have transformed America and the world. Steve Jobs, for God’s sake. I mean, all of them. And that’s not happening now. The people that are out there have their power. They cozy up to Donald Trump at the inauguration. They are protected. They get blanket protection. It’s like the mob. They get blanket protection. And you aren’t going to have all of these other people able to pursue the American dream because of the crony capitalism or the crony socialism that Donald Trump is spreading, not only across Silicon Valley, but across American capitalism.”

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