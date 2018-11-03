The New York Daily News reports the NYPD wants to talk to two people in connection to the discovery of anti-Semitic writings in Brooklyn Heights this week.
On Saturday evening, authorities released photos of two men they say may have been present at the scene when the incident occurred.
BREAKING: NYPD are looking for the individuals pictured below, they drew multiple swastikas on the steps and garage doors of multiple residential homes on Garden Place, between Joralemon Street and State Street. pic.twitter.com/tUhUmnKQVY
— New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) November 4, 2018
On Wednesday shortly after 9:00 a.m. EST, several swastikas were found scribbled on a black garage door on Garden Place. Sandy Maltzman, a senior producer for CNBC, shared a photo of the vandalism to social media, tweeting: “Today was the day I woke up to swastikas on my beautiful block in Brooklyn Heights. Praying they’re gone before all our children flood the street to celebrate Halloween tonight.”
Today was the day I woke up to swastikas on my beautiful block in Brooklyn Heights. Praying they’re gone before all our children flood the street to celebrate Halloween tonight. pic.twitter.com/I7n9f1FPXh
— Sandy Maltzman (@sandymaltzman) October 31, 2018
