On Wednesday shortly after 9:00 a.m. EST, several swastikas were found scribbled on a black garage door on Garden Place. Sandy Maltzman, a senior producer for CNBC, shared a photo of the vandalism to social media, tweeting: “Today was the day I woke up to swastikas on my beautiful block in Brooklyn Heights. Praying they’re gone before all our children flood the street to celebrate Halloween tonight.”

