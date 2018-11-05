Cleveland law enforcement is investigating an alleged bomb threat at a facility neighboring where President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear on Monday, according to emerging reports.

The building, Mazzella Lifting Technologies, is under evacuation, FOX 8 reports.

Local reporter Jessica Dill shared photos of the scene to social media, tweeting: “Mazzella Lifting Technologies has been evacuated. This is the building right next to the I-X Center where @realDonaldTrump will be speaking at 3pm. Manager tells me they don’t know anything except they were all just told to get out”:

Mazzella Lifting Technologies has been evacuated. This is the building right next to the I-X Center where @realDonaldTrump will be speaking at 3pm. Manager tells me they don’t know anything except they were all just told to get out. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/ybwbXHIty7 — Jessica Dill (@JessicaLynnDill) November 5, 2018

The president is slated to speak at the I-X Center at 3 p.m. local time.

This story is developing.