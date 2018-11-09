Menu
Republican Protesters Start ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant for Florida Election Chief Botching Ballot Count

Approximately 60 protesters gathered outside Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes' office, chanting 'lock her up,' and 'Brenda's got to go!' as the canvassing board was preparing to meet, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Miami Herald

Republican protestors have begun chanting “lock her up” outside a Florida elections office as news breaks about how badly Broward County Board of Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes is botching the 2018 election returns.

Election chief Snipes is once again caught up in the middle of controversy as votes in her Democrat stronghold continue to appear seemingly out of thin air as far as protesters are concerned.

A large group of Republican voters have formed to protest the sudden votes appearing days after the legal submission date, according to the Hill.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has already set a lawsuit in motion against Snipes claiming she is withholding information about the votes that were suddenly found after he won his Senate race with a narrow margin over Democrat Bill Nelson.

President Donald Trump also commented on the controversy in Florida with a sarcastic tweet that the problem could be “blamed on the Russians”:

Trump went on with nearly a half dozen tweets commenting on the “vote fraud” in Florida:

Florida Senator Marco Rubio also commented on what he sees as a growing case of voter fraud in Broward County:

Rubio has kept the pressure on, too, by tweeting a number of messages revealing the laws being broken by Supervisor Snipes in Broward County.

President Trump then thanked the Florida Senator for his input:

