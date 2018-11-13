Update: Medina Police gave the “all clear” following reports of a possible female gunman threatening individuals at the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital. Read Breitbart News’ original report below.

The Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital is on lockdown Tuesday following emerging reports of an active shooter situation.

Moments after the incident began, hospital staff sent a “Code Silver” alert to the clinic’s visitors, which read: “Take immediate action to protect yourselves and others.”

Just got this from Cleveland Clinic in Medina: pic.twitter.com/K7KcO0mgHq — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) November 13, 2018

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic told PBS: “[T]here is a suspected individual with a gun in a medical office building next to Medina Hospital. All buildings are on lock-down and police are on the scene. At this time, we are not aware of any injuries.”

Photos for the scene: WATCH LIVE: Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital placed on lockdown for possible active shooter situation https://t.co/3gRQjYp6pL pic.twitter.com/MkRuoVLRdk — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) November 13, 2018

#BREAKING: @medinapolice are searching Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital floor by floor for a report of woman with a gun threatening people. No injuries reported. Hospital under lockdown. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/84B7z8RgfX — Julia Tullos (@JTullosCBS19) November 13, 2018

On the scene at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital where police have said no shots have been fired in a suspected active shooter situation. pic.twitter.com/vpeavokvya — Ginger Christ (@GChristCLE) November 13, 2018

According to ABC 7’s Scott Taylor, the suspect is a female and was seen threatening individuals with an unspecified firearm.

“No shots have been fired. Police have secured the hospital and are searching the facility floor by floor. Please avoid the hospital until police give the all clear,” the Medina police department said in a statement.