Police Give ‘All Clear’ After Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital Placed on Lockdown

Update: Medina Police gave the “all clear” following reports of a possible female gunman threatening individuals at the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital. Read Breitbart News’ original report below.

The Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital is on lockdown Tuesday following emerging reports of an active shooter situation.

Moments after the incident began, hospital staff sent a “Code Silver” alert to the clinic’s visitors, which read: “Take immediate action to protect yourselves and others.”

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic told PBS: “[T]here is a suspected individual with a gun in a medical office building next to Medina Hospital. All buildings are on lock-down and police are on the scene. At this time, we are not aware of any injuries.”

According to ABC 7’s Scott Taylor, the suspect is a female and was seen threatening individuals with an unspecified firearm.

“No shots have been fired. Police have secured the hospital and are searching the facility floor by floor. Please avoid the hospital until police give the all clear,” the Medina police department said in a statement.

