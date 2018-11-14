Trump Backs ‘First Step Act’ on Prison Reform: ‘True Bipartisanship Is Possible’

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday afternoon that he will support the First Step Act, a bipartisan effort at prison reform that is backed by leaders in the black community as well as prominent law enforcement groups.

Speaking from the Roosevelt Room, Trump thanked a group Republican politicians who made the new legislation possible — including Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Mike Lee (R-UT), Tim Scott (R-SC), and Rand Paul (R-KY); and Reps. Bob Goodlatte (R-LA) and Doug Collins (R-GA). Trump hailed the bill as “bipartisan,” and it passed the House with some Democratic support, though he did not name specific Democrats.

“Did I hear the word ‘bipartisan’?” the president asked, to laughter. “Did I hear that word? Huh? That’s a nice word.”

Trump noted that the “booming” economy was providing “more opportunities than they’ve ever had before” for prisoners to find jobs upon their release. The First Step act, the president added, would help that process.

He also acknowledged the work of Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and White House advisor, on the issue. To that end, Kushner has met with leading prison reform activists, including CNN’s Van Jones, Kanye West, and others.

Broadly, he said, the bill had three aims: first, to provide incentives for prisoners to commit to vocational training; 2. second, to place federal prisoners closer to home, to keep them in touch with family; 3. third, to reform sentences to be tougher on “dangerous and violent” criminals but more lenient to those who present a low risk to society.

As The Atlantic noted after the House passed the bill in May, Democrats are deeply divided over the legislation:

The 360–59 vote came despite a late push against the bill from some civil-rights groups, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and a coalition of leading Senate Democrats, including Dick Durbin of Illinois, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Kamala Harris of California. In a letter released last week, the senators said the measure would be “a step backwards” and that prison reform would fail if Congress did not simultaneously overhaul the nation’s sentencing laws. Also signing the letter were Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas and Representative John Lewis of Georgia, the civil-rights icon whose opinion is widely respected by Democrats.