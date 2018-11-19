Menu
Police: Shots Fired Near Chicago’s Mercy Hospital

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 28: Crime scene tape secures a shooting scene where 5 people were reported to have been shot, including an 11-month-old infant, on September 28, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago, like many major cities in the United States, has experienced a surge in shootings this year. (Photo …
Shots were fired Monday near Chicago’s Mercy Hospital in what could be an active shooter situation, according to emerging reports.

Chicago Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi announced the incident on social media and advised residents to avoid the area:

Chicago Tribune’s Madeline Buckley says one hospital employee was in her office as a PA announcement ordered workers to “lock their doors.” Employees were later evacuated from the building and escorted onto buses.

“I turned around to my right and I see a man shooting someone on the ground,” an eyewitness said of the scene as shots rang out.

Moments later, Guglielmi reported one police officer was shot in the incident and is currently in critical condition.

Police say “at least one possible offender is shot,” and “officers are doing a methodical search” of the hospital, according to NBC News.

