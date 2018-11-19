Police: Shots Fired Near Chicago’s Mercy Hospital

Shots were fired Monday near Chicago’s Mercy Hospital in what could be an active shooter situation, according to emerging reports.

Chicago Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi announced the incident on social media and advised residents to avoid the area:

Police Activity: Reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan near Mercy Hospital. Avoid area. Heavy police response incoming pic.twitter.com/yHe19SN8SY — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

#Breaking reports of active shooter @ Mercy hospital in Chicago. Large police perimeter pic.twitter.com/ffnQQRYYmB — Kathy Park (@KathyParkNBC) November 19, 2018

24th Pl & Michigan per @AJGuglielmi Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/s6rwRF6DFN — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) November 19, 2018

#LIVE: Police are responding to reports of shots fired Monday afternoon outside Mercy Hospital in Chicago. A CPD spokesman said there were "multiple victims" in the shooting. https://t.co/omZCG3AgIy pic.twitter.com/77SYAJf3hF — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) November 19, 2018

Dozens of hospital staff gathered outside Mercy Hospital’s east entrance. At least 4 helicopters here. Enormous police response. pic.twitter.com/hVO3jYbvq9 — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) November 19, 2018

A closer look at the ER pic.twitter.com/TYa3vytn5B — Madeline Buckley (@Mabuckley88) November 19, 2018

Huge police presence at Mercy Hospital where reports of multiple people shot pic.twitter.com/g2KRrpbplr — Madeline Buckley (@Mabuckley88) November 19, 2018

Chicago Tribune’s Madeline Buckley says one hospital employee was in her office as a PA announcement ordered workers to “lock their doors.” Employees were later evacuated from the building and escorted onto buses.

People are loaded into buses on Michigan pic.twitter.com/diEQA7jSkH — Madeline Buckley (@Mabuckley88) November 19, 2018

Lots of people are on phones and standing outside of the buses, which are pretty full. pic.twitter.com/yQqrP42Ow0 — Madeline Buckley (@Mabuckley88) November 19, 2018

“I turned around to my right and I see a man shooting someone on the ground,” an eyewitness said of the scene as shots rang out.

"I turned around to my right and I see a man shooting someone on the ground": A man who was waiting for results in Chicago's Mercy Hospital describes seeing the active shooter there pic.twitter.com/79GCK88vG4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2018

Moments later, Guglielmi reported one police officer was shot in the incident and is currently in critical condition.

A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kFfMY1ZmF7 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Police say “at least one possible offender is shot,” and “officers are doing a methodical search” of the hospital, according to NBC News.

