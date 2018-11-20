Police: Florida Man Admitted Being ‘Sick’ for Sexually Molesting Pony

A Florida man charged with sexually molesting a pony described himself to authorities as a “sick man.”

Witnesses told police in Citra, Florida, that they saw Nicholas Anthony Sardo, 21, having sexual intercourse with a pony named Jackie G., the New York Post reported.

Sardo was arrested on Monday and now faces “four counts of Bestiality/Sexual Contact with an Animal,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.

During a police investigation, Sardo allegedly admitted he was having sex with the pony up to four times a week. Sardo also reportedly said during the interrogation that he is a “sick man.”

According to Detective Steve Juliano, Sardo also told him he wore a condom each time he molested the animal because he did not want to contract a disease from the horse.

The animal belongs to one of Sardo’s relatives and remains in the owner’s care pending further decisions by a judge.

Sardo remains in the Marion County Jail, police said.

