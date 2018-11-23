Jerome Corsi in Plea Talks with Robert Mueller

Former Infowars D.C. bureau chief Jerome Corsi is negotiating a plea agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller as part of a federal investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

On Friday, Corsi confirmed to The Associated Press he is in talks to reach a deal with prosecutors in Mueller’s office and declined to discuss the matter further.

The special counsel’s office interviewed the author as it investigates longtime political operative Roger Stone’s links to WikiLeaks, which famously released a series of emails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In a video broadcast to his YouTube channel last month, Corsi said that he had met with Mueller’s office for 40 hours and expressed concern he would face life in prison, adding that the interviews left his brain feeling like “mush.”

“Trying to explain yourself to these people is impossible… I guess I couldn’t tell the special prosecutor what he wanted to hear,” Corsi told his viewers.

“Criminals are running the Department of Justice. My crime was that I dared to support Donald Trump,” he added. “And that supporting President Trump, and since 2004 having written 20 books — I guess those were my crimes. I guess I’m going to prison for the rest of my life because I dared to oppose the deep state.”