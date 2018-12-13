Alton Sterling’s Son Charged with Rape

The son of Alton Sterling–the man Baton Rouge police killed, sparking nationwide protests–has been arrested and charged with raping a little girl.

Alton Sterling was killed by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in July of 2016. The shooting sparked months of rage-filled protests by Black Lives Matter groups in Louisiana and elsewhere.

But now, Sterling’s 18-year-old son, Cameron Sterling, is also in trouble with the law, according to WBRZ.

The younger Sterling was arrested on December 9 when doctors at a local hospital called police about an alleged assault on an eight-year-old girl.

Sterling has been accused of raping the young girl while two other children were in the residence, police said.

The teen has been charged with first-degree rape. Bond has not been set.

