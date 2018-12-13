Officials: ‘Dozens’ of Bomb Threats Reported Across U.S.

Dozens of bomb threats were reported Thursday at various government buildings, media outlets, banks, and schools across the U.S., according to law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco said they are addressing the reported threats, which have surfaced in several other states. Police are also responding to alerts in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Idaho, Oklahoma, and Iowa.

The New York Police Department issued a statement via social media, tweeting that it was monitoring the threats, yet currently considers them not “incredible”

“Please be advised – there is an email being circulated containing a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment,” the NYPD wrote on Twitter. “While this email has been sent to numerous locations, searches have been conducted and NO DEVICES have been found.”

The alleged threats were sent in spam emails requesting targets pay ransoms in bitcoin.

FBI said the bureau is aware of the threats and is offering support to local authorities. “We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country,” the FBI said in a statement. “As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

This story is developing. 

