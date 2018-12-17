A convict is suing the state of South Carolina because he is barred from smoking pot in jail, a report says.

James Rose is serving a life sentence for murder, but he feels that he should be allowed to smoke pot to make his sentence easier to live with. Rose filed a lawsuit in federal court against McCormick Correctional Institution and the state of South Carolina, ABC reported.

Rose claims his religion includes pot smoking. Because he is a “Rastafarian,” Rose says being prevented from smoking marijuana violates his Constitutional rights of freedom of religion.

He also accuses the state of forcing him to cut his hair, even holding him down to do so.

“I grew dreadlocks as a part of my Rastafarian religion and asked to be accommodated with marijuana as part of my religion and practice,” the lawsuit states.

“The injuries I’ve sustained related to the events were migraine headaches, psychological trauma, mental anguish (depression), panic attacks, and nightmares,” Rose states in the lawsuit.

The litigious inmate is demanding $100,000 in punitive damages not to mention to be allowed to smoke pot and grow out his dreadlocks.

Rose is serving a life sentence for the 2012 murder of Leland Shannon Jr., who was killed in front of his child.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.