People Cut, Maced in Walmart Holiday Shopping Frenzy

A Saginaw, Michigan, Walmart was the scene of a brutal fight involving a female employee and three customers on Wednesday.

Saginaw Township Police Lt. Rick Herren told local news station and CBS affiliate WNEM TV5 that officers were called at 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 19 to the Brockway Road Walmart. A female employee, alongside another woman, engaged in a physical altercation with two other women who entered the store.

According to Herren, the two as-yet unnamed women were deliberately coming to the store in regard to a previous disagreement with the employee. In the ensuing fight, one woman was cut and another sprayed with Mace pepper spray. The employee, as well as two of the three customers were arrested.

Sadly, this is far from the first time this season that holiday shoppers have let their rage get the best of them. From the multi-person brawl in a Norfolk, Virginia freezer aisle, to Black Friday fisticuffs in Danville, Kentucky, winter festivities seem to bring out the worst in some people. Black Friday 2018 saw “dozens” of people fighting at a California location.

This year’s holiday shopping has already caused 12 deaths and 117 injuries as of the time of this writing, according to the Black Friday Death Count tracking site; the latest, a 27-year-old man shot to death in the South Keys Shopping Centre parking lot in Ottawa, Canada.