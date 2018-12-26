Kentucky Man Charged After Attacking Partner with Christmas Ham

David Brannon attacked his significant other with a ham during an argument about which day to eat it.

Atlanta, Georgia’s NBC-affiliated WAVE-TV reported that the 21-year-old resident of London, Kentucky, was arrested on Sunday, after attempting to flee police officers responding to a domestic dispute call they received at approximately 10:00 p.m.

The argument in question was a debate about holiday dinner that escalated out of control. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office told reporters that Brannon threw multiple items at the unnamed woman, their potential Christmas ham included. Several other items were found on the kitchen floor.

Brannon is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on assault charges, as well as charges for attempt to evade authorities.