Police Respond to Report of Active Shooter at NJ UPS Facility

Police responded to a reported active shooter situation Monday morning at an UPS facility in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

ABC 6 reports that the “incident was reported around 9 am” local time.

CBS Philly reports that there are no known injuries and that SWAT teams were activated and sent to the scene. Fox News live reports that, “No one has been shot.” The situation is a domestic one and the shooter has taken two hostages.

New Jersey has some of the most stringent gun controls in the nation, including a ban on “high capacity” magazines that took effect December 11, 2018. The mere possession of such a magazine is a fourth degree felony.

UPDATE: UPS has issued the following statement on the incident via CBS News:

UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey. We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time.

