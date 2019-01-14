Sex Offender with ‘Devil’s Horns’ Allegedly Tried to Lure Women Home

Authorities arrested a “horny” registered sex offender in California for allegedly trying to lure several women, including one minor, to his residence for sex, police said.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arturo Martinez, 42, on Thursday afternoon at his home in Hesperia after they received complaints from multiple women— including a 17-year-old girl— alleging that he attempted to use a fake identity through social media and websites to lure them to his home.

Martinez, who has devil’s horns implanted into both sides of his forehead, is a registered sex offender who has previously been convicted of indecent exposure.

The suspect also allegedly tried to solicit women through cleaning, taxi, babysitting, delivery, and real estate services.

Authorities said Martinez reached out to women in several different California towns— including Hesperia, Victorville, Phelan, Apple Valley, and Adelanto— to solicit them for sex acts at his home.

Deputies carried out a search warrant on Martinez’s home, arrested him, and charged him with one count of contact with a minor while intending to commit sexual activity.

Martinez is currently being held on $500,000 bond at the High Desert Detention Center.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are urging people with information about the suspect to share it with the authorities.