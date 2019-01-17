Police in Manchester, Connecticut, are on the hunt for Marvin Argueta-Recinos, a man with connections to El Salvador who they are looking for in connection with the rape of a minor.

Argueta-Recinos, 33, reportedly fled the area after admitting to the sexual assault in a police interview, WTBH-TV reported.

Police have asked residents of Manchester, East Hartford, and the surrounding area to be on the lookout for Argueta-Recinos who may still be somewhere nearby. He has also been known to use a different name in California and may have fled to that state, police said.

Police have not yet been able to determine the suspect’s immigration status.

The man is wanted for 2nd degree sexual assault, 4th degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor, the police reported.

Anyone with information on Argueta-Recinos is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or Detective Jason Pontz at (860) 645-5578.

