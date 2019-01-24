A pair of illegal aliens living in the United States were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Illegal alien Javier Nava Hernandez, 20-years-old, and 26-year-old illegal alien Jose Luis Rubio-Servin were arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s Department officials after a woman accused the two of raping her in a Dyersburg apartment.

According to police, the woman sought treatment at a healthcare facility on January 14 for what she said was a rape by Hernandez and Rubio-Servin. The woman said she knew the two men.

After taking the two illegal aliens into custody, the suspects admitted to police that they were living in the U.S. illegally. Subsequently, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency was notified.

Police said Rubio-Servin had been illegally working at a restaurant in the Dyersburg area.

Most recently in Knoxville, Tennessee, 22-year-old Pierce Kennedy Corcoran, an aspiring personal trainer who was the son of Knoxville Fire Department Captain D.J. Corcoran, was killed in a head-on car crash allegedly caused by 44-year-old illegal alien Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo.

The Corcoran family has since mourned the loss of Pierce. The man’s brother wrote in a memorial online that he “was blessed to have a brother like Pierce” and that “Pierce became one hell of a young man.”

