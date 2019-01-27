Two elderly Maryland men were beaten and robbed during a home invasion, police say. One victim was doused in bleach while the other was beaten with a golf club.

Authorities report that a 71-year-old man and his elderly roommate were robbed and beaten at gunpoint on Thursday. The violent thieves followed the 71-year-old victim as he was walking home and pulled a gun on him forcing him into the home, according to CBS affiliate WJZ-TV.

The three assailants poured bleach on the man and demanded money and valuables as they beat him.

A second man was in the house already, police said. A 60-year-old man tried to defend himself with a golf club, but the men were armed with guns and quickly took the club away.

Officer Jennifer Peach of the Baltimore County Police said they feel that the attack was “targeted,” but would not elaborate on why they think that.

Officials claimed that Dwayne White Jr., 19, and Kwiesi Alston, 20, are suspects in the home invasion.

The suspects have been hit with a string of charges including attempted murder. They are currently being held without bond.

Police have not identified the third suspect.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.