Authorities have arrested a suspected MS-13 gang member and are looking for an additional suspect after a man was killed in broad daylight Sunday on a New York City subway platform, police said.

An unedited video of the incident posted to Twitter on Monday morning showed three men brawling on the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue subway station platform in Queens on Sunday afternoon.

A woman could be heard screaming in the background while the suspects brawled when one suspect wearing a gray jacket fired at least six shots as people were exiting a stopped subway car onto the platform, according to the video.

Full unedited video of MS-13 murder on 7 Train in NYC. ***Graphic Credit @progressiveact for capturing this footage. pic.twitter.com/1TKxACLGp1 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 4, 2019

The suspects later fled the scene, heading north, police said.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene after officers found him unresponsive.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was between 20 to 30 years old and suffered multiple gunshots to his head, police said.

Authorities arrested the gunman, a 26-year-old suspected of being an MS-13 gang member, on Monday morning while a second suspect remains at large, WABC reported.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that police are investigating to see if the shooting stemmed from a gang dispute possibly involving MS-13 and a rival gang.

Investigators say the dispute between the three men began on a 7 train bound for Manhattan before spilling out onto the subway station platform.

An MTA spokesperson called the shooting “beyond horrifying,” adding that New York City has “zero tolerance” for that kind of violence in the city’s public transportation system.

“This incident is beyond horrifying,” said MTA spokesman Max Young. “While our system and the city are safer than ever before, we have zero tolerance for any violence on our subways and buses, and the safety of our customers and employees will always be our number one priority.”