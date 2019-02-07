Man Found Guilty of Fatally Assaulting 85-Year-Old over Parking Dispute

A California man has been found guilty of fatally assaulting an 85-year-old man because the victim did not leave enough space next to his car when parking at a gas station.

Larry Ray Richey, 21, of Rio Linda, California, broke down sobbing with his head in his hands while in court Tuesday as the jury read its guilty verdict for one count of felony elder abuse and one count of battery causing great bodily injury for attacking his victim, Lawrence Windham, on December 12, 2016, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Prosecutors say the victim had been pumping gas at a Sacramento gas station shortly before 1 p.m. when Richey repeatedly punched him in the face.

The force of the blow caused Windham to break his jaw in two different places.

Windham refused medical attention at the time, saying he was traveling to a doctor’s appointment. Once Windham returned to his home several hours later, he said he felt some discomfort and died from his injuries that evening.

Windham’s college-age granddaughter told KTXL in a December 2016 interview that her grandfather was a “wise” man.

“I just loved him because he was so wise, and he would always give me so much advice on life and everything,” she said.

Detectives investigated the incident and arrested Richey a week after the attack took place.

The 21-year-old is due back in court for sentencing in March and is facing up to ten years in state prison.