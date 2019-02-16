Three Baltimore Teens, One 12-Year-Old Charged with Sexual Assault

Three 14-year-old boys and one 12-year-old have been charged with rape after the four allegedly stalked and attacked a woman they saw get off of a Baltimore city bus, according to police.

Baltimore residents Wilmer Ramos, Phillip Worrell, and Nile Campbell, all fourteen years old, were arrested last week and charged as adults for the February 6 rape of a 19-year-old woman. A fourth suspect was not named publicly and was charged as a juvenile because he is 12 years old.

Police charged that the four boys stalked the woman when she got off of an MTA bus and began to walk down Fulton Avenue at about 10:00 p.m., according to Fox 45 News.

Three of the boys allegedly forced the woman into a yard at gunpoint, pushed her to the ground, and sexually assaulted her, the Baltimore Police said.

The attackers fled when neighbors began yelling at them.

The suspects were identified when city school security officers saw a television report with their images and alerted the Baltimore Police Department.

The three 14-year-olds are being held at the city’s Central Booking and Intake Facility.

