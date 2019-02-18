Liberal Pulls Gun Because He Allegedly Hated Man’s MAGA Hat

A liberal pulled a gun on a man in a Kentucky big box store allegedly because he was triggered over the man’s Donald Trump campaign MAGA hat.

Police in Bowling Green, Kentucky, say James Phillips was arrested after witnesses said he pulled a gun inside a Sam’s Club outlet because the victim was wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

A police report notes that the suspect admitted to getting upset over the headwear and that he “flipped off” the MAGA hat wearer, according to WBKO-TV 13.

The victim, Terry Pierce, told police he had a right to wear the hat. “I have as much right to wear that hat and support my country and my president as he has not to,” the Sam’s Club customer said.

Pierce added that Phillips, “Pulled a .40 caliber out and stuck it in my face, backed up and said, ‘It’s a good day for you to die.'”

Phillips claimed that he told Pierce to put the gun down so they could settle the argument like men, but Pierce ran out of the store, instead.

The victim said he followed the gun-toting Trump hater out of the store where Pierce claimed the MAGA hat-wearer was “harassing” him.

Police reported that store surveillance video substantiates Phillips’ story and that he never laid a hand on the Trump-hating assailant.

Officials said that when he was arrested, Phillips had a .40 caliber Glock handgun with a bullet in the chamber sitting in his pocket . He also had two extra loaded magazines on his person.

Phillips was charged with wanton endangerment first degree and was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.