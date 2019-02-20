Female Bank Robbery Suspect Also Convicted on Bestiality Charges

A woman arrested and accused of robbing an Ohio bank has been found to have a conviction of bestiality for sexually molesting her dog, a report says.

Warren, Ohio, resident Amber Finney, 35, was arrested and charged with robbing an area Chase bank, according to WKBN-TV.

After her arrest, police discovered that she was sentenced to 60 days in jail for bestiality in 2017. Police also reported that Finney is on probation for that conviction.

The bank robbery suspect was convicted of sexually abusing her dog after police were alerted to a video showing her molesting the dog.

During the investigation on the earlier case, Finney claimed the video was made after she had been drugged and that she was not a willing participant in the video. A judge did not believe her claims.

The robbery suspect was also arrested last year after making a scene at a Warren business. She was arrested for being a public nuisance and also charged with having drug paraphernalia as well as other charges. Police said she initially refused to properly identify herself during that arrest.

Finney will be arraigned Thursday on the robbery charge and is currently being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.