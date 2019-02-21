VIDEO: Men Caught Posing as FBI Agents in Alleged Home Invasion

Police are looking for two men caught on camera posing as FBI agents in an alleged home invasion in Miami Lakes, Florida, according to a video released Wednesday.

The recently released video shows the impostor FBI agents entering the home and later exiting the home with several duffel bags around noon on January 30.

SEEKING INFORMATION: #MDPD needs your help in identifying and/or locating these police impersonators involved in a home invasion robbery in the area of 15006 NW 87 Court. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/OM8nubLdKz — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 20, 2019

“They went up to the front door of the residence, knocked on the door, wearing a bulletproof vest with the letters ‘FBI,’” Miami-Dade Police Officer Angel Rodriguez told WSFA.

The homeowners were away from the property at the time of the alleged incident, but a contractor and a housekeeper suspicious of the impostors’ answered the door.

The fake FBI agents then trapped the two inside a bathroom, locked the door, and ransacked the house for valuables.

Investigators say the suspects left the home with $30,000 in sports memorabilia and jewelry. The victims did not report any injuries.

“We feel like we were targeted actually, it wasn’t just like a random crime,” one of the victims, who didn’t want to be identified, told NBC 6 Miami. “We’re in fear of this happening again to anybody else.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.