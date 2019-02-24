Police in Richmond, Virginia, are looking for a woman who was caught on surveillance cameras last week defacing a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The woman is seen on the video using a marker to deface the monument that sits along Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue on Saturday, February 16, according to CBS Channel 6.

“The person used what is believed to be a black laundry pen to deface the east, south and west sides of the monument, which is located at Monument and North Allen avenues in Richmond’s Fan District,” the Richmond police said.

A brunette woman, who appears to be in her 20s is seen wearing black leggings and a purple, down jacket.

Police have asked anyone who recognizes the woman or otherwise has information about the incident to call Capitol Police Communications Center at 804-786-2120 and ask to speak with the investigator on duty.

