VIDEO: Teen Beaten, Robbed While Walking Home from School

A Florida teen was beaten and robbed by four men on his walk home from school on Wednesday, according to a video of the incident.

Graphic surveillance video shows a teen in New Port Richey beaten up by 4 guys as he walks home from school. The 15-year old says he didn't know them. He's now missing teeth and @PascoSheriff is looking for the suspects. More airing this evening on @BN9 pic.twitter.com/kso80RhRJg — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) February 23, 2019

The video, which was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera, showed the men punching and kicking the 15-year-old Gulf High School sophomore, leaving him injured with three missing teeth.

Geoff Lehman, the 15-year-old victim, said he knew something was amiss when two of the men began to follow him on his walk home from school.

“I was on my way home from school and crossing the street I seen [them] like pull over. Two of them got out of the truck and two of them were in the truck,” Lehman told WFLA.

Lehman sent a text message to his mother telling her he was worried that he was being followed. When he answered his mother’s phone call, the men allegedly jumped him and began attacking him.

The alleged attackers then robbed the 15-year-old of his cellphone, wallet, $10, and a learners’ permit before taking off in a blue Ford pickup truck, WFLA reported.

“It was horrifying knowing something was happening to my kid and I wasn’t there to protect him,” The victim’s mother, Stephanie Byrd, told Spectrum News 13 on Saturday.

“He had teeth and they took them from him. He doesn’t deserve to not have a smile,” Byrd added.

Byrd said Lehman is out of school and recovering from his injuries at home while ensuring deputies track down her son’s attackers. She also set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her son’s dental bills.

Deputies are investigating the incident, asking those with information about the suspects or the incident to call Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case #19-07661.