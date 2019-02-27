Police: AZ Teacher Had Sex with Teen in Classroom, Other Student Watched

Police in Goodyear, Arizona, say that an elementary school teacher had sex in a classroom with a teen boy while another student watched.

Investigators say that Las Brisas Academy elementary teacher Brittany Zamora groomed a 13-year-old student for sex via messages over a school app, according to AZCentral.

According to court documents, one of the teens on the app began flirting with the teacher and that eventually led to more contact with her.

The teen victim said that he could not remember how the messages on the app evolved into a sexual encounter, but he and the teacher allegedly began talking more often until it blossomed into more than just talk.

Eventually, the boy says the teacher began to use the app to solicit sexual encounters with him.

The boy reportedly told police that the sexual contact — such as touching and kissing — first began in the classroom.

The teen also said the two began sending each other naked selfies on their phones.

Even though he was warned to remain quiet about their encounters, police say the teen eventually told a friend about the relationship. At one point, the boys were in the classroom alone and after class when Zamora allegedly began making sexual advances toward the victim. The two allegedly began having sex right in front of the other boy, police said.

“They were just doing it,” the boy who observed the sexual encounter reportedly told police. “It was very uncomfortable.”

Zamora, 28, was arrested last March and charged with sexual misconduct. She is being held in a Maricopa County jail on a $250,000 bond.

The victim’s parents had recently filed a lawsuit alleging that Las Brisas Principal Timothy Dickey was aware of the sexual relationship between the teacher and the boy before police became involved but never contacted the parents.

The boy’s mother also reportedly added a tracking app to her son’s phone and tracked suspicious communications between her son and the teacher.

Finally, the teacher’s husband seemed unaware of his wife’s alleged actions.

“This whole situation is crazy,” Daniel Zamora told the victim’s father. “I’ve never heard of anything like this in my entire life. I understand as a parent you have to be livid and hurt. As a husband, I am distraught. I’m hurt.”

