Woman Gets 15 Years in Prison for Beating Los Angeles Man with Brick

A woman who brutally attacked a 92-year-old Los Angeles man with a brick was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

The Los Angeles Superior Court announced Tuesday that Laquisha Jones, 30, of Los Angeles, would serve 15 years in prison after she was charged with felony counts of elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon in December, KABC reported.

Jones used the brick to beat Rodolfo Rodriguez, 92, while he was walking down a sidewalk on July 4, 2018, causing him to suffer from broken ribs and a shattered jaw, witnesses said.

Police arrested Jones after identifying her in a witness photo of the incident, depicting the woman holding a piece of concrete and walking with a young girl by her side.

Jones had been on probation for a prior criminal conviction at the time of the attack.

Prosecutors said there was enough evidence to prove it was a hate crime because the 30-year-old told the man to “go back to your country.”

Jones will appear in court again on April 11 for a restitution hearing, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.