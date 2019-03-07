A rape victim in India turned the tables on her would-be killer by grabbing him and dragging him into the fire he set to burn her alive.

The woman told police she was attacked by a man who found her alone in her home in Malda, north of Kolkata, in India’s West Bengal state. She said the man raped her and then tried to murder her with fire.

“Then he poured kerosene on her body and set her on fire,” police officer Sajal Kanti Biswas told the media according to the New York Post.

But as the flames crackled, the victim was quick thinking enough to turn the tables on her attacker by grabbing hold of him and dragging him into the flames he set to kill her.

Officers saw the smoke from the fire and came upon the scene as the flames still burned. Police put out the fire and called for emergency medical help.

Police report that the 35-year-old attacker died from the injuries he suffered in the fire, but the woman miraculously survived the attempted murder.

The woman suffered serious burns to her hands, body and face, and is being treated at the Malda Medical College and Hospital, according to the Times of India.

