Police: Florida Woman Shoots Partner in Booze-Filled Snoring Dispute

A Florida woman is accused of shooting her partner on Wednesday during an alcohol-fueled dispute over snoring.

Deputies arrested Lorie Morin, 47, of Cocoa, Florida, on Friday and charged her with one count of attempted murder and one count of attempted battery, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

Morin told deputies she had been playing rummy and drinking Captain Morgan rum with her boyfriend when she handed him a loaded 20-gauge shotgun.

She claimed she handed over the shotgun so she could pick up a heavy box. But while her boyfriend took hold of the weapon, it discharged, causing one of the bullets to strike him in the armpit area, according to an arrest affidavit.

Morin claimed that the shooting, which took place after getting into an argument with her boyfriend over whether he was snoring too loudly, was nothing more than an accident.

When officers arrived at the scene Wednesday night, they found victim Brett Allgood lying in a pool of blood near the foot of the bed with a gunshot wound to his right armpit area, Florida Today reported.

Allgood was airlifted to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Morin is currently being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail and is due back in court April 9.