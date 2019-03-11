9-Year-Old Found in Duffel Bag Identified, Two Suspects Arrested

Trinity Love Jones, 9, of Los Angeles County, California, was killed and stuffed in a duffel bag, confirmed authorities on Sunday night.

“Investigators have detained two persons of interest in this case and they are actively continuing their investigation,” said a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Although the Coroner’s Office determined the death to be a homicide, the cause of death is being withheld.”

While there were no apparent signs of trauma, the child’s death was ruled “suspicious.” Authorities have not identified the detainees being investigated. They have said only that “investigators have detained two persons of interest in this case, and they are actively continuing their investigation.”

Trinity Jones’ father, Antonio Jones, described his daughter as “fun, loving, big heart, bubbly.” He told KABC on Sunday that his daughter “could’ve been whatever she wanted to be in life.” They have created a makeshift memorial near the spot along the road where she was discovered.

Decorated with balloons and stuffed toys, it reads, “Rest In Heaven Our Trinity Love Jones.”