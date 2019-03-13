Georgia School Bus Driver Headed to Pick Up Kids Accused of DUI

A Georgia school bus driver is accused of driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs while headed to pick up school children.

Police pulled over Sharon McCready Fisher, a driver for Bartow County Schools, on Monday after witnesses said she drove erratically and almost crashed into other vehicles around 2:00 p.m. that day, WSB-TV reported.

“No children were on the bus at the time of the stop,” Emerson Police Chief Kyle Teems told the newspaper.

Authorities gave Fisher a field sobriety test before arresting her on several charges, including one count of DUI-drugs, one count of failure to maintain lane, and one count of reckless driving, the Daily Tribune News reported.

Fisher was later released from custody after posting bond.

Fisher’s husband spoke to reporters Wednesday, telling them that his wife has never abused prescription medications or used illegal drugs.

“She’s the straightest goody-two-shoes person I’ve ever known in my life,” Fisher’s husband told WSB-TV. “She does an occasional muscle relaxer, 5 milligrams, that the doctor prescribes, and they know that.”

A school district spokesperson said Fisher has been placed on leave from her position, pending an investigation into the incident. Fisher has worked for Bartow County Schools as a bus driver since 2015, the New York Post reported.