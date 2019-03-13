Man Jailed for Dipping Testicles into Customer’s Salsa Laughs in Court

A Tennessee man was sentenced to nine days in jail after he was caught on camera dipping his testicles into a customer’s salsa while in a vehicle with his friend who worked as a delivery driver.

The judge sentenced Howard Matthew Webb, 31, to nine days behind bars and six months of probation on Tuesday after Webb agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

But when Webb entered his guilty plea to one count of misdemeanor assault/offensive touching, he started laughing in front of the judge.

The judge, however, was not amused and scolded the 31-year-old man for making light of the crimes against him.

“There is nothing about this situation I find cute or funny. It’s abhorrent!” Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert Headrick said.

Webb ended up on the wrong side of the law after he chose to ride along with his female friend who worked as a delivery driver for an online food delivery service called Dinner Delivered.

While inside the vehicle, Webb inserted his testicles into a customer’s salsa as payback for tipping 89 cents for a 30-minute delivery.

“This is what you get when you give an 89-cents tip for an almost-30-minute drive,” the delivery driver and Webb could be heard saying in a video.

“Oh, it feels good on my [testicles,]” Webb added.

The friend, who remains unidentified, allegedly recorded the video and posted it online.

Authorities soon got wind of the incident after the video was posted online, and arrested Webb.

The Tennessee man initially faced a Class C felony charge of “adulteration of food, liquids, or pharmaceuticals” for the crime before he decided to take the plea deal.

Webb’s female friend was not charged with a crime, but she lost her job as a delivery driver.