Teen Driver Receives Probation for Killing Three Pedestrians

Zoe Reardon, 19, will serve three years’ probation and 240 hours of community service for killing three pedestrians with her vehicle in 2017.

Kaitlin Hunt, 28, her daughter 3-month-old Riley Hunt, and 61-year-old family friend Kathy Deming died after being hit by Reardon’s jeep on September 9, 2017. The baby died that day, while both of the women survived just a matter of days longer before they too perished.

Reardon’s defense claims it was not a case of distracted driving, with Reardon herself insisting she never saw the group crossing the road in front of her. The victims’ families, however, refuse to accept that answer. “It’s ridiculous to say they walked out in front of you. That didn’t happen, and you know it didn’t happen,” said Deming’s widower Mike during his impact statement.

And while the defense pushed for the most severe possible punishment, Reardon will be allowed to continue as a student in Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and Judge Alan Jordan will allow her to check in with a Texas probation officer during her time there.

“You’re pretty young,” Jordan said to Reardon during sentencing. “You’ve got a lifetime ahead of you. I expect this is something you’re going to have a hard time dealing with the rest of your life.”

Reardon apologized to the families in court. “I want to take this opportunity to say how truly sorry I am,” she said, crying.

Unfortunately, her remorse is too late for the slain, or those who mourn them.