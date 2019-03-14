D.C. Employee Accused of Trading $1.4 Million in SNAP Benefits for Sex

An employee for the city of Washington, DC, is accused of trading $1.4 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for sex and nearly $400,000 in cash.

Demetrius McMillan, who worked for D.C.’s Department of Human Services, is facing federal charges after he allegedly handed out more than $1.45 million in SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, and other welfare benefits to recipients who gave him sexual favors and $380,000 in cash, according to court documents.

McMillan was reportedly not alone in the scheme. NBC 4 Washington reported that up to two dozen welfare recipients were involved in the scam.

McMillan was slated to appear in federal court Thursday morning. He is the second D.C. government employee to be ensnared in a welfare fraud investigation in the past month.

The first employee, who also worked at the Department of Human Services, was convicted in February of running a $400,000 welfare fraud scheme in 2017, where he pocketed food stamp program benefits and transferred the money to a fake account over a period of several months.