Gambino crime boss Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali was gunned down outside his Staten Island home bringing to mind some of the most famous mob hits of yesteryear.

Cali was not only shot several times, his killers even ran over him with their vehicle, according to the New York Post.

The gunmen pulled up in a blue pickup truck outside Cali’s home at about 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday evening and opened fire as the victim stood outside his Todt Hill home, police reported.

Cali becomes the first Mafia boss murdered in New York since Paul Castellano was gunned down outside Sparks steakhouse in Midtown in 1985.

A caller to 911 said that as many as seven shots were heard, but police have not reported how many times Cali was hit.

Cali was thought of as a quiet mob leader, remaining under the radar and keeping a firm hand on his underlings. He “was a real quiet old-school boss,” one police source told the paper.

The dead crime boss had only one criminal conviction which he incurred in 2008 when he was convicted of shaking down a trucker. Cali served a 16-month prison sentence for the crime.

Cali reportedly became the Gambino godfather in 2015 and is said to have brought a new crop of Italians to New York straight from Sicily. He focused his criminal talents on the heroin and OxyContin trades, police said.

